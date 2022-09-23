Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9.

Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County.

“Residents and visitors should use this time to establish their personal emergency plans with their families,” said Columbia County Emergency Management Director Shayne Morgan. “Make sure you have the necessary items such as, cash, medicines, food and water for all members of the family.”

Columbia County residents are encouraged to monitor the system.