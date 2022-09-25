Flager County hosts 2 sandbag distributions as Ian expected to bring heavy rains to area

BUNNELL, Fla. – Flagler County officials helped the community prepare for the heavy rains ahead of Tropical Storm Ian expected track through Florida. Officials said there is a likelihood of flooding in some areas.

Sandbags were distributed to Flagler County residents Sunday afternoon at two locations. Residents were limited to 10 sandbags per household.

“Mostly, we were just grabbing bags for our mother-in-law because that rain will come in. Even just on a heavy day, we get two inches. With a hurricane, they’ll dump four or six -- I don’t know how much -- and if it just sits then that’s the problem,” Matt Randolph, Flager County resident said.

Officials said other locations across the county will also offer sandbag pick-ups on Monday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71 – 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard – 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast starting at 9 a.m

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church – 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach – times do be determined

In addition to sandbag preparations, officials also recommend residents have seven days’ worth of supplies such as food, water and medication. Be sure to test flashlights and radio and replace outdated batteries.

The News4JAX 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide includes a printable checklist for your supply kit (Page 17).