Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park.

According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.

The sheriff’s office said she had injuries to her head and face and foul play is suspected.

“This incident doesn’t appear to have been a random act,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Sunday.

CCSO is asking anyone who visited Omega Park that may have information regarding the incident to contact the non-emergency number at (904) 264-6512. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch App.