Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

The Florida Lottery released this photo of the winning ticket.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Smokers Plus at 10910 Atlantic Blvd. in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.