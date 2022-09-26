80º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Jacksonville man claims $1M from $50 scratch-off

Winning ticket was purchased at a store on Atlantic Boulevard

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Jacksonville, Florida, Florida Lottery, Money, Scratch-off
The Florida Lottery released this photo of the winning ticket. (Florida Lottery)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Smokers Plus at 10910 Atlantic Blvd. in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.