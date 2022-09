Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida.

The sandbag location at Wayside Park — located in Hague at 11855 NW U.S. Highway 441, Alachua, FL 32615 — opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

There is a limit of 10 bags per person.

The Alachua Police Department said Monday afternoon that other locations and times will be released soon.