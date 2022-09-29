Jacksonville International Airport to open for operations on Friday

The Jacksonville International Airport was empty on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville International Airport will be open for operations on Friday.

According to JAX, some airlines will operate on reduced schedules, so it’s important to check flight status with them before heading to the terminal.

JAX tweeted Thursday that the TSA security checkpoint will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

The airport also said there will be limited food service on Friday.

JAX announced late Wednesday night that all flights out of the airport on Thursday were canceled and that the airport terminal is closed.

The changes were announced as Ian battered the Florida Peninsula with catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding.

Travelers were told to contact their airline for rebooking options.

Earlier, JAX shared links to the airlines for contact and up-to-date flight information and rebooking policies.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 83 flights out of JAX were canceled Thursday. That made the airport No. 4 in the nation for the most canceled flights.

Orlando was No. 1 (427), followed by Tampa (189). Atlanta was No. 3 with 85 cancellations, then JAX.

But looking ahead to Friday, even though JAX is resuming operations, 62 flights out of the airport are already canceled. Orlando has 263 cancellations, and Tampa has 103.

Charleston, where the storm is headed next, has 75 canceled flights Friday.