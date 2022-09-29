Hurricane Ian accelerating toward South Carolina coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is accelerating toward the South Carolina coast, with life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds arriving soon.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Ian was a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

Ian is nearing another landfall in South Carolina. It’s expected to be between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. This will be the fourth landfall of the storm (one landfall in Cuba and two landfills in Florida).

Ian left a trail of damage and flooding around Northeast Florida on Thursday as it crossed the Florida Peninsula.

Latest advisory

At 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. Ian is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). Ian is forecast to move more quickly toward the north today followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will reach the coast of South Carolina today, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Ian should maintain about the same strength before landfall later, then weaken and rapidly transition into a post-tropical cyclone overnight. Ian should dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km). A sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a gust to 87 mph (140 km/h) were recently reported at an elevated WeatherFlow station on Winyah Bay Range in South Carolina.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb (28.94 inches) based on data from NOAA buoy 41004, located about 45 miles southeast of Charleston.

Watches & warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Cape Fear, North Carolina

Neuse River, North Carolina

St. Johns River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Savannah River

Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Cape Fear to Surf City, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for: