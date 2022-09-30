Flagler County lifts evacuations, curfew as crews work to assess conditions

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F, and a countywide curfew have been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Flagler County officials.

“Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”

Public Works teams and damage assessment crews are continuing to assess conditions, and debris removal crews have been mobilized. FPL crews are handling downed electric lines and are working to restore power.

Also, the Emergency Operations Center call center will close at 7 p.m. Friday due to low call volume.

Officials said the Flagler Pier will remain closed due to serious structural damage.