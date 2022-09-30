Flagler County urges residents to continue to conserve water, follow safety guidelines after Ian passes through area

Even though Ian has passed Florida, officials on Friday stressed that weather impacts will continue to affect Flagler County for another day, particularly during periods of high tides, and urged residents to follow safety guidelines.

In addition, Flagler County residents are asked to continue to conserve water as wastewater systems are taxed from heavy rainfall and flooding.

While Flagler County received less rain than forecast, it was still more than 10 inches in areas and potentially upwards of a foot. Volusia County near Flagler County received close to 20 inches — problematic for the county as the St. Johns River flows north, which could bring more water to Flagler County. This will affect Haw Creek, Dead Lake and Crescent Lake.

High tide for the Intracoastal Waterway is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to be 2 to 4 feet above normal.

High tide for the Atlantic Coast is between noon and 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 feet above normal with dangerous surf conditions.

“Don’t let down your guard just because the worst of the storm is past,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “There are a number of hazards to be cautious about for the safety of you and your family.”

Officials say these are the top safety concerns: