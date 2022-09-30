Flagler County urges residents to continue to conserve water, follow safety guidelines after Ian passes through area

Even though Ian has passed Florida, officials on Friday stressed that weather impacts will continue to affect Flagler County for another day, particularly during periods of high tides, and urged residents to follow safety guidelines.
In addition, Flagler County residents are asked to continue to conserve water as wastewater systems are taxed from heavy rainfall and flooding.
While Flagler County received less rain than forecast, it was still more than 10 inches in areas and potentially upwards of a foot. Volusia County near Flagler County received close to 20 inches — problematic for the county as the St. Johns River flows north, which could bring more water to Flagler County. This will affect Haw Creek, Dead Lake and Crescent Lake.
High tide for the Intracoastal Waterway is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to be 2 to 4 feet above normal.
High tide for the Atlantic Coast is between noon and 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 feet above normal with dangerous surf conditions.
“Don’t let down your guard just because the worst of the storm is past,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “There are a number of hazards to be cautious about for the safety of you and your family.”
Officials say these are the top safety concerns:
- Stay away from floodwaters as there can be sewage and other toxins — and wildlife (snakes, alligators)
- Use extreme caution as powerlines are re-energized — treat every downed powerline as live until Florida Power & Light confirms otherwise
- Generators should be used carefully
- Ventilation is critical to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning — keep them outdoors away from windows
- Ground generators by properly following the instructions
- Keep generators dry to avoid short circuits
- Don’t back feed power (plugging the generator into a wall outlet)
- Do not keep fuel near the generator while the generator is in use
- Never refuel the generator while it is running
- As always, use power tools and chainsaws with appropriate protective gear