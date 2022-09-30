Flagler Schools assessing damage from Ian

Teams from Flagler Schools Plant Services, Technology, and Custodial Services are joining school administrators in surveying possible damage from Tropical Storm Ian on Friday.

All campuses and district sites will be inspected before determining whether classes will resume Monday morning.

“First, Flagler Schools hopes our families and employees were able to get through this storm with minimal damage,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt. “Second, we are focusing on moving the dozens of evacuees who sought shelter at two of our campuses, either to alternate shelter space or home. We can then begin preparing those schools for the return of our students and staff.”

Flagler Schools will inform parents, students, and employees about reopening plans through our regular lines of communication, including phone calls, text messages, website postings and social media channels.