Nassau County evacuation order lifted Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two days after ordering citizens in some of its most vulnerable areas to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, Nassau County lifted its evacuation order, effective at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The order for Zones A & D had been in place since 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said that although the order is now lifted for the county, conditions in some areas could keep residents from being able to reach their homes.

County officials are working to assess damage and safety conditions.

They warned that the majority of deaths and injuries take place after the storm has passed and offered tips for their residents:

If you find damages, please report them immediately to Crisis Track at www.OneNassau.com

Do not enter your structure if you arrive to find damages. Call a contractor to assess it.

Watch for wildlife that might have been displaced during the storm (alligators, snakes, etc.)

If you encounter a traffic light that is not operating, treat it like a 4-way stop

If you have propane or natural gas, your pilot might need to be re-lit. However, if you smell gas, call 911

Check items in your refrigerator to ensure they have not spoiled

Obey “road closed” signs

Turn around, don’t drown. There could be road damage that is not visible to you. Vehicles can be easily carried away.

Follow boil water notices issued by your utility company (if any)

If you find water in your home, contact a professional to assist in removal. Open windows and doors to assist in ventilation.

Stay away from standing water. Water could be charged from downed power lines and you could be at risk of being electrocuted.

If you encounter flood water, be sure to wash properly as you could have been exposed to contaminants

Never use a generator in your home

Beware of scammers. Never give out information such as policy numbers, coverage details or any personal information to anyone showing up at your door or contacting you by phone.

If you have any questions, please contact Nassau County Emergency Management at 904-548-0900.