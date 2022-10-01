Volunteers needed for Beaches Go Green community cleanup in Jacksonville Beach

Hundreds of volunteers helped Beaches Go Green collect trash at the beaches Saturday.

Help keep Jacksonville Beach beautiful with a PositivleyJAX event at the Beaches Go Green Community Cleanup on Saturday, October 8.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Following the heavy surf and wind brought by Hurricane Ian to our local coastlines, the timing of a local community cleanup event could not have come at a better time.

Beaches Go Green will host a PositivelyJAX community event with one of its bi-annual clean-ups at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m.

The group is asking that anyone who likes to keep our precious beaches in tip-top shape to sign up. It is open to the public of all ages. Students can earn service hours for cleaning up.

Beaches Go Green will sign in volunteers, plus hand out buckets, gloves and paper bags for cigarette butt collection. Trash will be collected at the organization’s tent after volunteers finish their cleanup.

The total number of volunteers, bags of trash collected and cigarette butts collected will be quantified. This will be summarized as a total dollar value contribution to the community.

Food will be provided, along with prizes for the strangest items found and the most cigarette butts collected.