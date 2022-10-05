City breaks ground on new fire station on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another new fire station is coming to Jacksonville — this one on the Westside.

On Wednesday morning, the city broke ground on Fire Station 75 near Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road.

What makes this unusual is it’s in an older, established neighborhood. It’s an area where JFRD is very busy and has some of the highest incidents and run times in the city.

In the past several years, the city has opened five fire stations, and there are plans for others similar to this one.

“These are in areas that are in desperate need of fire stations to get our men and women in those areas to help shorten response times,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers.

Mayor Lenny Curry, along with representatives from City Council, also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

The plan is to have Fire station 75 completed by summer 2023 at a cost of $6.5 million.