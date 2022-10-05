Fire destroys several buildings at Westside apartment complex under construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters from Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called early Wednesday to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex being built on Jacksonville’s Westside, at the intersection of Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane.

According to JFRD, no one was hurt in the 2-alarm blaze.

The first call came in at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and all totaled, three buildings that were under construction went up in flames.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown, but Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said the fire is considered suspicious.

Fire crews shut down several streets in the surrounding area in order to get access to fire hydrants.