Man who is convicted sex offender & serving time now faces child porn possession charges

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is a convicted sex offender and serving five years in prison is now facing new charges, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Christopher Blazek, 39, was transferred from state prison to the Nassau County Jail, where he was booked on 12 counts of possessing child pornography. While the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has not released details about the new charges, the Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from alleged crimes that took place in Nassau County.

Records show Blazek was already serving five years in prison after he was convicted in September 2021 on multiple counts of possessing child porn and traveling to meet a teenage boy for sex. The conviction was in Seminole County where, according to a police report, Blazek was on vacation in Orlando where he used the KIK messenger app to contact what he thought was a 15-year-old boy but was actually an undercover Oviedo police officer.

Police say while using the screen name “DaddyLuv244,” Blazek sent explicit messages to the officer, including a nude photo. The report says the messages included statements about previous sexual activity with underage boys.

Blazek was arrested after police said he traveled to meet the teen at River Woods Park in Ovideo, which is located outside Orlando.

When police searched Blazek’s phone, they said they discovered multiple sexual abuse videos. According to a search warrant, when investigators searched his laptop computer, they found more video files of children being sexually abused.

As a result of the evidence against Blazek, he pleaded guilty in Seminole County court and was sentenced to five years in prison. Now that he is facing new child porn charges in Nassau County, he could be looking at a much longer stint in prison, if convicted.

News4JAX spoke with Blazek’s mother who said she knew nothing of the additional charges her son is facing.