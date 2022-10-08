Bodycam footage released of arrests made in Nassau County ‘Operation Keystroke’

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released deputy-worn body camera footage that was taken as authorities made arrests in a four-day operation referred to as “Operation Keystroke,” which targeted people suspected of using the internet to solicit sex from minors.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released deputy-worn body camera footage that was taken as authorities made arrests in a four-day operation referred to as “Operation Keystroke,” which targeted people suspected of using the internet to solicit sex from minors.

According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, the men arrested — who ranged in age from 19 to 68 years old — traveled to the area to solicit sex from who they thought were 14-year-olds, but who were actually undercover agents. Most of the men were from Jacksonville.

The footage shows the arrest of Carlos James, who appears panicked when deputies take him down.

“Oh my God sir! Sir! Sir! Oh my God I’m going to die!” the suspect yells.

“You’re not going to die, just breathe,” a deputy responds.

Also included in the footage was Tavarris Andrews, who appeared to try and flee when approached by deputies. He’s told he’ll have to wait to contact someone from jail.

“Can I call my dad?” he asks.

“You ain’t calling anybody right now, buddy,” a deputy replies.

Body camera video also shows Richard Capra’s arrest.

Altogether in the operation, 11 men were arrested.

Arrest reports said some of the men answered online advertisements to talk with women who would later tell them they were 14 years old.

Some of the men would end it there — others sent nude pictures and explicit messages to the “teens” and offered money for sex — anywhere from $50 to $125. Several had the exact amount on them in cash when they met law enforcement instead.