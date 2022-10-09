JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the Cobblestone area that left one person injured. It happened on the intersection of McCormick Road & Kernan Boulevard.

Around 1:45 on Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard.

JSO said when they arrived, a girl under 18 years old was shot in the passenger side seat of a car.

Police say the driver of the car she was in got into an argument with people in the other car.

The suspect shot into the car missed the driver, and struck the teenager, according to JSO.

The suspect drove off.

The victim is expected to recover.

Police did not say if this was a case of road rage, or if the people knew each other.

JSO did not release suspect details of the person or vehicle.

Police are looking at surveillance videos from nearby.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.