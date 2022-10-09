Tony Boselli’s number officially retired, receives Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime

Days after he became the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be presented with a key to the city, Tony Boselli, the Jaguars’ first Pro Football Hall of Famer, was honored by the team Sunday during Jacksonville’s game against the Houston Texans. Representatives from the Hall presented Boselli with his official Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after he became the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be presented with a key to the city, Tony Boselli, the Jaguars’ first Pro Football Hall of Famer, was honored by the team Sunday during Jacksonville’s game against the Houston Texans.

Representatives from the Hall presented Boselli with his official Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime.

“Football is the ultimate team sport and I wouldn’t be sitting here without all the great players that put on the Jaguars uniform,” Boselli said during the ceremony. “And a special shout out to two of the best that ever played that hopefully one day will have a gold jacket and that’s Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith.”

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan also unveiled new stadium signage to reflect Boselli’s historic achievement and his Number 71 was officially retired.

Some fans said they chose to come to Sunday’s game against the Texans because of Boselli.

“I actually cheered one of the years we honored him I had his number 71 jersey on and I just love him to death. I just think he’s such a Jacksonville proponent and he’s a good face for Jacksonville Jaguars and I’m excited he’s the first one inducted into the Hall of Fame,” said Theresa Scully.

“I was privileged to be here being born and raised in Jacksonville I’ve been a Jags fan since they’ve been here being able to see him honored and see him in his earlier days,” said Kenneth Smith.

Boselli said he wanted to celebrate this honor with Jaguars fans today.

He said this is also for everyone that couldn’t make it to Ohio when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony put some fans in good spirits Sunday despite the 13-6 loss to the Texans.