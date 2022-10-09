Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing husband inside Fort Caroline Road home, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and accused of murder after a man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Heath, 45, was detained after the incident and faced a judge for murder charges on Saturday. Family members told News4JAX on Sunday that Heath is accused of killing her husband, 40-year-old Nathaniel Heath. The family said the two had an estranged relationship.

Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News4JAX spoke with Nathaniel Heath’s mother Audrey Longley who said her son went to the home and she believes Kimberly Heath was waiting for him armed.

Family of Nate Heath (pictured in cell phone) talks with News4JAX following his shooting death. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“I want to see her get the full extent of what could be done to her and I hate to say that because at one point I liked her and was trying to be there for her and my son,” Longley said.

Longley said Heath, who friends call “Nate,” was her only son and she’s devastated to learn what happened to him.

“He was very happy-go-lucky. Everyone loved him. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. Was very loved by many, many, many people. He was a good guy,” Longley said.

Longley said her son and his wife moved back to Jacksonville from the Midwest to help her due to health issues she was dealing with.

Geoff Perrault said he lives at the home. He was at an appointment but got alerted by his home security camera system.

“I pulled up my phone. and all I see is there’s police officers, and they’re putting tape up around the house. I’m sitting there like ‘What the heck’s going on?’” Perrault said.

Perrault said he lives at the home with a roommate and said he has no idea what happened or who the person was that was found in the home.

NewsJAX spoke with Roger Longley, who had been waiting at the scene for hours, and he feared the person shot is his stepson. He wasn’t able to confirm that was the case.

“We got a phone call -- my wife and I did -- there was police activity at a house here on Fort Caroline -- and they told me what the address was, we’d come straight over,” Longley said.

As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

The family started a fundraiser to raise money for Heath’s funeral expenses.