Catholic Charities says at least 300 more refugees from Ukraine scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville through 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

According to Ukraine’s Emergency Service, 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

Though Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university.

The attacks are stoking new fears for Ukrainian refugees here in North Florida — many of whom don’t know if their loved ones survived the latest onslaught or not.

Local organizations like Catholic Charities say they are still seeing an influx in Ukrainian refugees who, unfortunately, were forced to leave behind loved ones.

“As soon as we start talking about their families and their lives, they start crying,” said Hellai Noorzai, who works with Catholic Charities. “So I have a lot of women and children who left their husbands who had to stay in Ukraine to fight for their countries.”

Noorzai says her organization has assisted in helping 417 Ukrainian refugees who came to Jacksonville to start their new life since the war started. And she says at least 300 more refugees from Ukraine are scheduled to continue to arrive in Jacksonville through 2023.

“They even don’t know, a woman living here with her four children doesn’t know if her husband is alive or dead because she can’t contact him to find out,” Noorzai said.

Noorzai says refugees whose families lived near Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv were able to use mobile applications to keep in contact with surviving friends and family but now worry the new heavy bombardment of explosives could result in no communication from Ukraine at all.

Catholic Charities provides food, shelter, housing and assistance in finding jobs for refugees. Noorzai says they are also now providing mental health help for families struggling to cope with the horrors of war.

“Besides that, they are worried about their own country, they have to fight with this new culture, country, environment and all these challenges that we are dealing with here right now,” Noorzai said.

Organizations like Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services still need donations for Ukrainian refugees — which could be clothes or furniture. Or you could even volunteer your time and sign up to help drive refugees to important appointments or job interviews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.