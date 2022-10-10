Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency help for families impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its way.

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as D-SNAP — will provide food assistance to Floridians in select counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday.

The program is broken down into three phases with new phases added every week—starting Monday.

To get the “emergency food stamp” money families must pre-register either online or by phone call.

Once pre-registration is complete—you’ll be scheduled for a phone interview with a date based on the first letter of your last name.

People who already receive SNAP benefits are not eligible for D-SNAP. To qualify—you must live in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian, have suffered a disaster-related loss like property damage or loss of food and can meet financial eligibility requirements.

A couple of local counties are in the approval area for this program like Flagler, St. Johns, and Putnam counties.

Flagler and St. Johns are in Phase 2 with pre-registration beginning on October 17 and ending on October 23rd.

Phase Three includes Putnam County—with registration opening in two weeks running from October 24th to October 30th.

People living in these counties can also apply for other federal assistance online.