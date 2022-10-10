Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries

YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.

He attempted to get the plane back in the air, but it diverted back down and crashed into a front lawn near a private airstrip, the report stated.

The pilot suffered no injuries, and the 52-year-old passenger was transported to UF Health with minor injuries.