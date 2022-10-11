Firefighters and the American Red Cross give out, install smoke detectors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and members of the American Red Cross went door to door on Tuesday, giving out free smoke detectors, and installing them in some homes.

They also provided safety literature to each residence along Marathon Parkway and Cabot Drive North in the Timuquana neighborhood. Crews will be out in different communities everyday this week installing and providing smoke detectors along with the literature to 100 homes in total.

Mary McGaughey was happy to get a free smoke detector. “There are many possibilities that can happen,” McGaughey said. “If you don’t have the smoke detector, and the smoke detector lets you know if something is burning, you can call the fire department to let them know what’s going on.”

If you’d like a free smoke detector, batteries or have an existing device replaced, you can contact JFRD or call 630-CITY (2489)