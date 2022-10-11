Help Flagler County Sheriff’s Office name its new K-9, an adorable black lab

BUNNEL, Fla. – A new four-legged addition to law enforcement at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office needs a name.

The sheriff’s office is asking for suggestions on its social media accounts on what to name the black Labrador Retriever. The dog, who is only 11 months old, will be fully trained in explosive detection before he starts working in February 2023.

This dog was lucky to be chosen, after an extensive vetting process involving many other candidates. This furry little guy is coming from New Smyrna Beach’s Southern Coast K9.

The black lab has already started his explosives detection training with Southern Coast K9, after getting a health checkup with the Sheriff’s Office’s veterinarian.

The K-9 will go through months of training before he can begin serving the people of Flagler County. He will be partnered up with Deputy First Class Nicholas Champion.

Champion is a school resource deputy at Flagler Palm Coast High School. He currently serves with another K-9, Jax, who is a golden Labrador retriever. Jax also an explosives detection canine.

Flagler Co. SO K9 Jax (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Jax will be retired from service once the new K-9 is ready, according to the Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“It’s always hard to say ‘happy retirement’ to our canine partners,” Staly added. “They’re as loyal as they come and they never hesitate to follow their handlers into any situation, including those which put their lives in danger. Jax has served well and honorably with FCSO and I’m confident our yet-to-be-named K-9 will do the same.”

The naming process will take a week, and the Sheriff’s Office will announce a winner on social media.