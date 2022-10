JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Alderman Park area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Parkridge Circle.

According to JFRD, it was an electrical fire, and the house had filled with smoke.

JFRD told News4JAX that no one was home except the family dog, which died from smoke inhalation.