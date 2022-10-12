Former executive director of Baker County nonprofit accused of fraud, grand theft

The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested Tuesday on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said.

Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said her arrest was the result of an investigation that focused on Rhoden’s “inappropriate spending” during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, whose website describes the nonprofit as a community-based, anti-drug coalition serving Baker County residents.

During the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives discovered evidence showing Rhoden had inappropriately and unlawfully spent about $40,000 of the organization’s funds for her own personal gain.

At the end of the investigation, detectives said, they obtained an arrest warrant for Rhoden with a $225,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office said she turned herself in.