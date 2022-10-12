Man charged with sexual battery after student comes forward to school resource deputy

Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man facing a charge of sexual battery after resource deputies of a school received a report that a student was a victim of abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office said Edward Tillman Cook II, 37, was arrested after an interview with detectives. He was additionally charged with violation of probation.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to making sure that every victim is heard, respected, and afforded the opportunity to seek justice in their case,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a prepared statement. “Our school resource deputies and detectives worked in conjunction with our partners at the Department of Children and Families to immediately protect this child and seek justice on their behalf.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cook was previously investigated for crimes against minors and was convicted of interference with child custody for incidents in March 2020. Investigators said the case included allegations that Cook had solicited at least two minors for photos and that he helped the pair of 12-year-old girls run away from home.

Records show in 2000, when Cook was 15, he was adjudicated delinquent in a sexual battery case involving a victim who was under the age of 12. Court records show he was sent to a treatment center in Bradenton following the outcome of that case.

No one was at home when we knocked on the door at Cook’s listed address Wednesday.

“It really hits home,” said resident Crystal Hanson, who lives in the neighborhood. “We’ve got seven kids of our own and it’s just hard.”

“You keep your family close,” said Linda Byrne, who recognized Cook by his mugshot. “It’s crazy because the people you know are the ones that will hurt your babies.”

Deputies said the current investigation is still active and additional charges are possible.

“If you or someone you know is a potential victim of Cook, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office and request a deputy to respond and take your statement,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Its non-emergency line is (386) 719-2005.