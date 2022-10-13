Sound off: How will the increase in Social Security benefits affect your life?

An older customer pushes his Kroger shopping cart laden with purchases in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost theyll get in their benefits next year. The increase will be announced Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting in 2023, millions of Social Security recipients will get an estimated $140 extra a month in benefits.

It’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.

The boost in benefits, the biggest in 40 years, will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

So we want to hear from you: Will this increase make a difference in your life or the life of your loved ones?

Tell us your story by filling out the form below: