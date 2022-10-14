Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community

Authentic Impact is a non-profit organization operating under the umbrella of The Journey Church.

Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month.

It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up.

The organization is also searching for experienced barbers and stylists to jump in and lend a hand. If you’re appropriately licensed, you can contact Deanna Hanneman at 920-359-0683 for more details.

Authentic Impact provides free groceries to over 1,000 families each week. (Provided by Authentic Impact)

In addition to this new initiative, Authentic Impact also provides free groceries to over 1,000 families in need, utilizing a team of over 90 volunteers. Food is distributed every Tuesday from 10:00am until 1:00pm, and then from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Authentic Impact operates under the umbrella of The Journey Church and is located on the church property at 95707 Amelia Concourse, Fernandina Beach, Florida, 32034.