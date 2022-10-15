JSO: Shooting at 45th and Moncrief, suspect detained

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

Jacksonville, Fla. – Shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of West 45th Street in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim. Police were soon notified of a walk- in victim to a local hospital.

The victim sustained several gunshots to his arm and shoulder area.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene.

JSO has several witnesses and a suspect detained for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.