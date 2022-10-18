Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was found dead in her yard along Cesery Boulevard with multiple stab wounds.

Her son, Brian Dixon, was later arrested on drug charges as the result of evidence that police said they found in his room. The Sheriff’s Office said Dixon was not involved in her death, and now the case has been closed as a suicide.

Two bloody knives were found — one in the house and the other next to Clark’s body.

The medical examiner determined the wounds were self-inflicted. Only Clark’s DNA was found on the knives, and there were no defensive wounds and no sign of a struggle.

Family told JSO that Clark was taking multiple medications for various conditions but was not taking them consistently and was having hallucinations.