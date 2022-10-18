Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck.

Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.

Holt recounted what happened Thursday, saying she was driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard when she saw the truck being chased by two police cruisers. She said she saw the truck first cross the median.

“He went so fast it was like a dune buggy going over sand, and turf kicked up. I’m, like, he’s going into the median. And then the two police officers, I think behind him, and the other to his right follow him,” Holt recalled.

She said that’s when the suspect and the two pursuing police cruisers entered oncoming traffic in the northbound lane. She said they were heading right toward her at a high rate of speed.

“The truck, the suspect was crazy. He hits the officer who is furthest from me, and the officer’s car goes airborne through the fence,” she said.

Holt said the truck then slammed into the second police cruiser, forcing it to travel directly toward her.

“I’m, like, ‘Oh no.’ ‘Boom,’ and it was over,” Holt said.

Her story contradicts a written statement released Friday by JSO that says, “In the course of the pursuit, two JSO-marked patrol vehicles struck each other causing them to cross the center median.” Now her attorney, John Phillips, is questioning if the attempted apprehension of the suspect outweighed the danger to other drivers and pedestrians.

“The police put so many people in harm’s way that in no way did this police chase warrant the threat to the public,” Phillips said.

They’re planning to file a lawsuit against JSO on the ground of negligence. Phillips said questions remain, including why the Sheriff’s Office never held a news conference to explain what happened.

“It’s been five days and there’s been no real explanation from JSO about what happened or why it happened, police accountability and procedures related to when chases or PIT maneuvers are allowed,” Phillips said.

News4JAX asked JSO if there is a review underway on whether the pursuit was within departmental guidelines. The Sheriff’s Office said it stands by its statement.

Holt also said that right after she was hit, a man who identified himself as an off-duty police officer who lived in the nearby neighborhood and was not wearing a uniform ran over and pulled her from the SUV.

“I think he was an angel. I want to just thank him. He was so sweet,” she said. “He was there and then he was gone.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the driver of the stolen truck, a 17-year-old man, who led police on the 8-mile chase. Marquis Felton, is facing a variety of charges, including aggravated assault on police, hit-and-run, eluding, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.