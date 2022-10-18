17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver who led police on an 8-mile chase last week from the Paxon area down Roosevelt Boulevard before he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Ortega is 17 years old, according to an arrest report.

The report shows the driver, Marquis Felton, is facing a variety of charges, including aggravated assault on police, hit-and-run, eluding, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

The arrest report states Felton used the pickup as a weapon to thwart JSO’s attempt to block him in the Paxon area.

Felton has a prior attempted armed robbery conviction.

The incident started Thursday in the Paxon neighborhood where JSO Gang Unit detectives said they spotted two people wearing full facemasks inside a white pickup truck.

Police said that when they ran the plate, the truck came back stolen. Investigators said that when they attempted to pull the truck over, the chase began. It moved onto Interstate 95, then onto Interstate 10 and finally onto Roosevelt Boulevard.

During the pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office, two marked JSO patrol vehicles struck each other, causing them to cross the center median of Roosevelt Boulevard into oncoming traffic. One of those marked units crashed through a fence and into a tree near the intersection of Yacht Club Road in Ortega while the second struck a civilian’s black sport utility vehicle head-on.

The chase eventually came to a stop nearby in a vacant lot between Ortega and Roosevelt boulevards, where the truck crashed into a light pole. Video from the Sky 4 helicopter shows the truck surrounded by police.

According to JSO, the driver of the SUV that was hit by police was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said neither officer was transported for treatment of injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said one of the two people who were in the truck was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was arrested at the scene.

According to Felton’s arrest report, police found a Diamondback .223 rifle with 30 rounds in the truck. The report shows the second person in the truck was taken into custody, but the name was redacted.