DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents

The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The program is open to all St. Johns County residents who meet the following eligibility criteria, to be determined by DCF:

Not currently receiving regular SNAP benefits

Be living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Must meet financial eligibility requirements

Must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as: Damage to their home or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, other disaster-related expenses

DCF encourages people to register online at MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP and complete a phone interview.

St. Johns County residents may register online now through Sunday. Phone interviews for residents who register will occur between Thursday and Sunday, based on the alphabetical order of the applicant’s last name.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.