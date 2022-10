Hello Westside High School families,

This is Duval County Public Schools calling with important information for families of students who ride bus route #329. Unfortunately, bus #329 was involved in an accident this afternoon resulting in several students who required medical transport. We are in direct contact with the families of all these students and are working to ensure they receive medical attention and care as needed! If you have not been directly contacted, we have not received a report of injury or medical transport for your child.

At this time, we have staff on scene to provide support and care for the remaining students as they wait for a backup bus to pick them up and complete the transport.

If you would like to pick up your child at this time, you can do so at the following address: 7581 103rd street. Again, that address is 7581 103rd street.

I know it’s always concerning when you receive these types of phone calls, but I always want to make sure you are informed on all matters concerning your child’s safety.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sonya Duke-Bolden, Support Technician, Marketing and Public Relations with DCPS