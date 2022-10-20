Child who got out of disabled vehicle, walked onto JTB dies after being struck by car, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child died Wednesday night after they were struck by a car while walking on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on eastbound JTB between Kernan Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.
FHP said the child was inside a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder, but they got out of the vehicle and entered the roadway where they were hit by a car.
The child was in critical condition at the scene but died at a local hospital, FHP said.
No other details were immediately released by officials.
Officials said to expect heavy delays in the area.
As of 8:50 p.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked.
