Child who got out of disabled vehicle, walked onto JTB dies after being struck by car, FHP says

Scene where a child was struck on JTB.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child died Wednesday night after they were struck by a car while walking on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on eastbound JTB between Kernan Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.

FHP said the child was inside a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder, but they got out of the vehicle and entered the roadway where they were hit by a car.

The child was in critical condition at the scene but died at a local hospital, FHP said.

No other details were immediately released by officials.

Officials said to expect heavy delays in the area.

As of 8:50 p.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked.