Local Union members gather at Get Out and Vote Rally to show support for Charlie Crist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supporters of Democratic candidate Charlie Crist showed up Thursday afternoon to urge people to get out and vote at a voter’s rally.

Harold Gabbard said he has a daughter and two granddaughters and has voted Democrat, Republican and Independent in various elections.

“Been in the military. Once they can take one person’s rights away, they can take anybody’s rights away, always remember that,” Gabbard said.

Phil Morton, a Nassau County voter, said he supports abortion and women’s rights.

“I like Charlie because he supports women, and he supports labor,” Morton said.

A number of Union members also gathered at the rally to support Crist, and they said they were out there to support working families.

“The government we have is trying to take away our rights for the biggest union buster, and we’re here to stand firm on what we believe in,” Joy Atwater with the Communication Workers of America said.

Other supporters also emphasized the importance of supporting education efforts.

“To have our teachers paid more money, to have all our unions because teachers are unions also. But to have all our unions represented and taken care of because working families helped build this county,” Ann Rivers said.