Man named in Amber Alert involving Columbia County teen facing charges, jail records show

Jesse Hammersla is facing charges in connection with an Amber Alert involving a 16-year-old Columbia County girl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old man who was named Thursday in an Amber Alert involving a Columbia County teenager was booked into the Duval County jail on Friday morning on child sex charges.

Jail records show that Jesse Hammersla was booked around 6 a.m. Friday on four counts of sexual battery on a minor older than 12 but younger than 18, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Hammersla was named in an Amber Alert that reported a 16-year-old Columbia County girl had been kidnapped Thursday and was possibly in the Jacksonville area.

RELATED: Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say

The two were believed to be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The alert was canceled about 90 minutes later when the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the teen had been recovered and was safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach Police Department were gathered at Panam Plaza near Mayport Road on Thursday night in connection with the Amber Alert, but it’s unclear if the girl was found there or somewhere else.

The CCSO originally posted Wednesday afternoon that the 16-year-old was missing and believed to have run away with another teen girl.