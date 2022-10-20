Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night in has been found safe.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening that said the teen was kidnapped and possibly in the Jacksonville area with 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt with plaid shorts.

The alert also said the teen was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and lime Adidas shoes on Southeast Beech Street in Lake City.

The two were believed to be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach Police Department were gathered at Panam Plaza near Mayport Road. A JSO officer said the scene was related to the Amber Alert but would not give further details.

The CCSO originally posted Wednesday afternoon that the 16-year-old was missing and believed to have run away with another teen girl.

It’s unclear of Hammersla was arrested or will face charges.