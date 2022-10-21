Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police

News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle.

Police did not mention the two other cars that were struck during the chase in a written statement that explained how two of their police cruisers were wrecked along with a civilian’s SUV. However, the crash report mentions the two additional vehicles that were stuck and also mentions the suspect as the person who hit the cars.

Kirk Grant was one of the victims involuntary involved in the pursuit. He said his vehicle was damaged after being hit by 17-year-old Marquise Felton who was fleeing police in a stolen pickup truck.

Grant said he was traveling west on I-10 near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit when the pickup truck sideswiped his car.

“A police car almost hit me. The truck swerved and made a left onto Roosevelt and police continued. About 10 more police cars after him. I saw my life flash in front of me,” Grant said. “I thought about my kids. I thought about everything. It happened that quick and it was scary.”

RELATED: 17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals

Grant said that at least 30 police officers flew past him after the incident but did not stop to offer assistance. Grant told News4JAX he called the JSO non-emergency helpline and an operator told him, “Sorry, sir. We’re busy and that was inexcusable.”

According to the crash report, another motorist who was also caught in the middle of the police chase was rear-ended on I-10. Both Grant and the woman who was rear-ended were not injured.

News4JAX reached out to JSO for a comment on the two additional crashes but has not received a response.

On Wednesday, we spoke to Cathleen Holt who suffered a broken foot when one of the police cruisers crashed into her SUV.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was scared enough when I saw the suspect’s vehicle,” Holt said.

Holt’s Attorney John Phillips said he’s interested in Grant’s experience as he builds a civil case against JSO.