Yulee Middle School student arrested after bringing gun to school, reports show

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A student at Yulee Middle School was arrested after bringing a gun to the school, an arrest report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The eighth grader was arrested after the school received a tip that the student had a gun in his backpack.

When deputies searched his bag, they found an unloaded .357 revolver, according to the report. It also said they found six bullets in a different pocket of the backpack along with two vaping products.

The student is facing two felony charges and expulsion.

NOTE: News4JAX is not naming the student because of his age.