Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

Fans enjoying tailgating at the Florida-Georgia game in 2021. The forecast for 2022 could feature clouds, wind and some rain. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky.

Watching the Wind

The main issue on Saturday will be the steady northeasterly flow.

This northeasterly wind is also called an onshore flow. These winds will come off the Atlantic, dragging moisture from the ocean onto land.

The speed of the wind and how much moisture is in place will decide the weather on Gameday.

Onshore flows this time of year almost always mean more cloud cover. But with increased moisture working into the area, some showers will also be possible.

And that is the difficult part of the forecast.

If the winds are sustained and strong enough, showers will likely move in from the beaches into Downtown Jacksonville. This would produce scattered activity throughout tailgating and during the game itself.

If the winds are weaker and the increased moisture fails to move northward, a much drier game would be likely, with a stray shower possible.

The onshore flow will also have a significant impact on temperatures.

If clouds are fairly dominant on Saturday, highs in Jacksonville may struggle to climb into the low 70s.

But if more sunshine develops, temps for the game may push into the mid-70s.

Regardless of sky conditions and rain chances, it does look breezy during the day Saturday. If you’re tailgating, be sure to secure tents and canopies.

