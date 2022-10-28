12 children adopted into families during Duval County Courthouse event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Halloween adoption event at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday celebrated 12 children who now have new families.

Judge Michael Kalil hosted the event, and with Halloween just around the corner, families were invited to dress in costume.

One family said they met their new family member, Kylan, about a year ago at their church.

“And he came in to volunteer one day, and the second that he walked in those doors, I felt inside of me that that was supposed to be my son,” said his mother, Allisun.

“I am really excited for this day,” Kylan said.

“I’m super excited as well,” said his new father, Michael. “I mean, it’s been a long journey for us. I think this year feels like 10 years in some ways. We’ve been anticipating this moment.”

Approximately 330 children are awaiting adoptive families in both Duval and Nassau counties, according to Family Support Services.