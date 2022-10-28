Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says

A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux Condominiums regarding someone being shot. The area is just east of Arlington Road North and just north of Arlington Expressway.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound and a woman injured by gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman.

Hopely said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Although the investigation is early, Hopely said investigators believe the shooting occurred in a parking lot, but he did not confirm exactly where.

Hopely said investigators are interviewing several witnesses and reviewing available surveillance videos for more information.

JSO did not have any suspect information to release.

Witnesses told News4JAX they saw children at the scene just after the shooting happened, and people who live in the area said something needs to change.

Dalton Hudson and Hollis Alexander said they heard a woman screaming as officers arrived.

“She was loud, and she was throwing stuff in her apartment -- even when the cops were at the door,” Hudson said.

They also said they saw several young children at the scene, who were quickly moved away by two women.

“You don’t put a child at jeopardy. Okay, you got guns? Guess what? Keep your guns away from these kids. Why are people acting so stupid?,” Alexander said.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.