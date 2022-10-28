FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center at Flagler County Fairgrounds

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center at the Flagler County Fairgrounds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center on Saturday at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, the Flagler County Emergency Management said Friday.

The center is a temporary facility constructed by FEMA located near the arena in the center of the fairgrounds, located at 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for when it will be closed Nov. 4, 5 and 26.

This map shows the location of the Disaster Recovery Center that FEMA is opening at the Flagler County Fairgrounds. (Provided by Flagler County Emergency Management)

“This is great news. Having personnel available locally to assist our residents is an important part of recovery from Hurricane Ian,” Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Representatives from FEMA will be better able to answer specific questions about the federal assistance processes and get Flagler residents the support they need.”

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. These centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources available.

Other services include:

Information about disaster assistance programs

Help applying for disaster assistance

Ability to check the status of a FEMA application

Get help understanding FEMA notices or letters

Find lodging and rental assistance information

Get referrals to agencies that offer other assistance

Meet with a SBA representative

Meet with state agency representatives

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others will need to provide FEMA with the number for that service.

Additional information about the individual assistance program available to residents and businesses can be found at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/IAN.