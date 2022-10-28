Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a majority of people who abuse prescription drugs often find them in the homes of family or friends, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Flagler County residents can anonymously -- no personal information is required -- discard prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, herbal remedies and veterinary medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four locations in Palm Coast.

FCSO’s Palm Coast District Office (14 Palm Harbor Village Way, 32137)

Publix at Island Walk (250 Palm Coast Parkway NE #1000, 32137)

Publix at Belle Terre Crossings (4950 Belle Terre Parkway, 32137)

Publix near Town Center (800 Belle Terre Parkway, 32164)

Participants are asked to remove the drugs from any containers they bring them in before putting them into the collection box. Hypodermic needles and syringes are not accepted.

The collected drugs will not be tossed into local landfills or dumped into the local water supply. Once the event is over, all medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

If you aren’t able to make it to one of the locations on Oct. 29, you can visit www.dea.gov/takebackday to find a year-round collection locator. The Flagler Beach Police Department also has a year-round prescription disposal box inside the front lobby of its headquarters at 204 South Flagler Ave, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FBPD does not accept needles or fluids.

Duval County is also offering free prescription disposal collections on Saturday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting various collections from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital (3625 University Boulevard South)

Park West Emergency (6477 103rd Street)

There are also drop-offs being held at Nease High School in St. Johns County and at the Fernandina Beach Police Department in Nassau County.

For a full list of locations in your area, click here.