Trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister begins Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister.

Chad Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her sister, Lisa. She survived. The trial has been pushed back 13 times.

This comes exactly five years to the day that police said he shot and killed Ashlee Rucker and wounded her sister, Lisa, inside a Westside condo.

Despite serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the face, Lisa Rucker survived. And spoke to News4JAX after she went home from the hospital.

Family and friends said Absher had long abused Ashlee, and had served time in prison for stalking another ex-girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, Chad Absher was carrying a concealed firearm that early Halloween morning. It says he started choking Ashlee, and from there, shot the two women.

But Absher’s defense team is telling a different story. Saying, he was acting in self-defense and that it was the women who attacked him.

Following a two-day manhunt for his son, News4JAX briefly spoke with Absher’s father who said he believes his son is innocent.

That will now be up to the jury. This is the 13th set trial date for Absher. Once the jury is seated, opening statements will begin.

News4JAX briefly spoke on the phone with Ashlee and Lisa Rucker’s uncle Sunday morning. He said the family is ready to finally move forward with this trial. Jury selection begins Monday morning at 9:30.