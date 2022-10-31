Jury seated in trial of Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury has been seated and opening statements will be presented Tuesday morning in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister.

Chad Absher’s attorneys on Monday filed motions with the judge, asking that the jury get an instruction on justifiable use of deadly force for both the murder and attempted murder charge.

Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her sister, Lisa. She survived. The trial has been pushed back 13 times.

According to the arrest report, Chad Absher was carrying a concealed firearm that early Halloween morning. It says he started choking Ashlee, and from there, shot the two women.

But Absher’s defense team is telling a different story, saying, he was acting in self-defense and that it was the women who attacked him.