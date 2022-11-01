Pretrial hearing held for Aiden Fucci

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys representing Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, will be back in court Tuesday for what’s expected to be his final pretrial hearing.

Fucci, now 15, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the St. Johns County neighborhood where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day.

His trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial.

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

Fucci is being tried as an adult, although he was 14 at the time of his arrest. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. As a juvenile when the offense occurred, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Fucci is being held in the Duval County jail in Jacksonville while he awaits his trial because St. Johns County’s jail does not have a juvenile wing.