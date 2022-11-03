After more fireworks and changes, Jacksonville City Council confident it will have redrawn map done ahead of deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were more fireworks on Thursday as a special Jacksonville City Council committee met to try and hash out the details of the new city council and school board districts in order to comply with a federal judge’s ruling.

The committee started the day with three new maps, all variations of a map dubbed “Maroon”. It chose one of those maps and will make some tweaks before it is presented to the full city council for a vote on Friday, just four days before the deadline.

The districts are being redrawn because a federal judge said the city used race to determine previously passed boundaries, which is illegal.

The committee on Thursday addressed the concerns of splitting apart districts in the Riverside/Avondale area, but in doing so it created new problems, like the dividing of other districts like Springfield in half. There was a large group of people who were upset that a portion of the Northside San Mateo neighborhood was also split, something residents there and even city two council candidates who are on the ballot say is all being done for political reasons.

“It’s wrong because they’re redistricting me out of the district I lived in my whole life. I worked so hard they don’t want someone in there that will work for the people. They are worried about special interests and they are worried about themselves,” said city council candidate Charles Barr.

But more people were upset that the time limits to speak out were shorted. They only had 45 seconds each when one minute was allowed Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, the public got another chance to comment on the city’s plan during a town hall.

The work is far from over and now the full council will take up the recommendations and members could come up with even more ideas. Council president Terrance Freeman talked with News4JAX about what could end up happening.

“You saw so many members of the public from the Avondale community come out, San Mateo, had many representatives out as well today and sharing their cases. And as well, they had their council member here representing them fighting for it,” Freeman said. “And as they were speaking, and as we were listening to the voices of the people, you saw some of those adjustments made. I’m hoping tonight to gain the same type of exposure to ideas and concepts and continuous debate as we continue to look to make this map the best map that it can be with this short timeline that the lawsuit has given us.”

City Council will convene Friday morning at 9 a.m. and News4JAX was told they will have a map to give to the federal judge by the end of the day.